Former Dowagiac Chieftain Caleb Murphy works out at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - For a 36th straight year, the NFL Combine is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It’s where some of college football’s best have their most important job interview. On Thursday, defensive linemen and linebackers were put through their workouts.

And there was one familiar face here in Michiana who was in Indy on Thursday to work out with the defensive linemen — former Dowagiac Chieftain and Ferris State Bulldog Caleb Murphy.

Murphy won back-to-back NCAA Division II national championships while at Ferris State. This past season, he won the Gene Upshaw award, which is given to the best lineman, offense of defense, in Division II.

In Murphy’s first 40-yard dash attempt, he ran a 4.82. You can track his combine results by clicking here.

