Former Clay HS teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student arraigned

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Clay High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student was in court on Thursday.

Caleb Long, 25, is facing charges of disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction.

Police say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student at the high school who allegedly received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him. Charging documents say, in one incident, the teen was alone in a classroom with Long when he locked the door and began kissing her.

A 16-year-old student also came forward, stating that Long had followed her on TikTok before messaging her, saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.” Long is also accused of threatening the 15-year-old with expulsion and offering “hush money” to keep the girls quiet.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the South Bend Community School Corporation said Long was terminated from his position.

On Thursday, Long’s bond was set at $15,000 cash. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victims.

