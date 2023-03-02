Food Bank of Northern Indiana releases food distribution sites for March

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile distribution sites for March!

Assorted food items are offered free of charge for all who need them. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first-served, and while supplies last for those in need of food assistance.

The mobile sites are drive-thru, so attendees are requested to remain in their vehicle and open their trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if the trunk does not open.

Attendees are limited to one box/bag per household.

The mobile distribution sites are enclosed below:

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616

Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Elkhart County

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: East Goshen Mennonite Church 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Ozark Pawn, 1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46544

Friday, March 17, 2023 – Marshall County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Culver Food Pantry, 307 N. Plymouth St., Culver, IN 46511

Monday, March 20, 2023 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: The Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, IN 46517

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Kosciusko County

Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Mary and Jerry’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Clayton Homes, 66920 S.R. 19, Wakarusa, IN 46573

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana thanked the city of Goshen, city of Mishawaka, Clayton Homes, CVS, and the United Way of LaPorte County for sponsoring the distributions.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.