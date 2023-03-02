First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Valparaiso rescheduled for next week

Jill Biden
Jill Biden(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden is expected to make a stop in the Hoosier state next week.

The First Lady was originally scheduled to visit Valparaiso last month, but her trip was postponed. The Office of the First Lady says that visit has been rescheduled for next Monday, March 6.

During her visit, she will stop by Ivy Tech Community College to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

She will be accompanied by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

No further details on the First Lady’s visit have been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just before 3:40 a.m. to the area of Britain Avenue and Columbus Avenue on reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.

News

First ALDI store in Sturgis to open on March 16

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The new store will open at 811 S. Centerville Road on March 16 at 9 a.m.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Winter Storm Watch for all of Michiana Friday. Heavy rain, snow, sleet, & wind will end the work week

Latest News

Events

Last chance to purchase tickets for Rhyme & Reason Ministry’s annual fundraising gala

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event takes place next Friday, March 10, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the RV Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart County.

News

Last chance to purchase tickets for Rhyme & Reason Ministry’s annual fundraising gala

Updated: 2 hours ago
The event takes place next Friday, March 10, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the RV Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart County.

Health

Tips for eating healthy at fish fries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cleveland Clinic News Service
While fried fish sure is delicious, it’s important not to eat too much of it.

Michigan

Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials, including AG Nessel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
No names were listed in a criminal complaint unsealed against Jack Carpenter III of Tipton, Mich., but Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, tweeted on Thursday morning that she was a target.

News

The Great LOGAN Nose-On is underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s a month to show support for LOGAN and their mission in serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

News

Irish upset No. 25 Pitt 88-81 in Mike Brey's home finale

Updated: 6 hours ago