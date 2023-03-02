First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday

High temperatures easily warmed above 50 degrees for most of the area on Wednesday. The next time we will return to that territory will be next week on Monday. Otherwise, conditions will go back to more winter-like territory especially on Friday. A strong low pressure system will move out of the southwest and across the Midwest in the morning and afternoon. With it, heavy rainfall and bursts of snow will be possible for the afternoon and evening commute. High temperatures could warm a few degrees above freezing which would limit significant impacts to roads. Wind gusts will be close to 50 mph at times with sustained winds at 25 to 35 mph. The winter impacts will be short lived as highs are expected to return to the 40s this weekend. Depending on the amount of rainfall, river levels could come up this weekend.

𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆.



👉Heavy rain / Snow / Sleet / Wind will impact Friday!



👉I will walk you through the latest #FirstAlert Weather Futuretrak from 4:30 to 7 AM LIVE @WNDU. pic.twitter.com/pwe3SAPkAK — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 2, 2023

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. No rain

First Alert Weather Day Friday: A strong low pressure system will move through the area brining more rain, snow and a wintry mess with it. High temperatures be a few degrees above freezing.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next showed chance will move in Tuesday night & Wednesday as temperatures soar to the upper 50s. A second low-pressure system moves into the Midwest and will bring a chance of rain and snow somewhere across the Ohio River Valley. A pattern change to cold temperatures is likely to enter Michiana towards mid-March as pockets of cold air break off from the “polar vortex”.

