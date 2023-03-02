First ALDI store in Sturgis to open on March 16

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - ALDI is opening its first store in Sturgis later this month.

According to the retailer’s public relations group, the new store will open at 811 S. Centerville Road on March 16 at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, as well as curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

“We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Sturgis and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping,” said Ryan Fritsch, regional vice president for ALDI, in a press release.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorites products and a gift card as part of the “ALDI Golden Ticket” gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand Opening weekend from March 16 to March 19.

ALDI is expected to open another store in Stevensville by the end of the month.

