Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in robbery investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it attempts to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.

Police say a woman was robbed back on Dec. 1, 2022, in the 200 block of N. Main Street.

If you recognize this person, you’re asked to call Det. Ronnie Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or email ronnie.barron@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

