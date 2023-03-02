Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in robbery investigation
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it attempts to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation.
Police say a woman was robbed back on Dec. 1, 2022, in the 200 block of N. Main Street.
If you recognize this person, you’re asked to call Det. Ronnie Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or email ronnie.barron@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
