Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

