Notre Dame’s ‘Word of Life’ mural lights up to recognize Rare Disease Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s famous “Touchdown Jesus” mural lit up for Rare Disease Day on Tuesday.

Supporters gathered at Notre Dame’s “Word of Life” mural at the Hesburgh Library in blue, green, and pink as part of the “National Organization for Rare Disorders” global campaign to “Light up for Rare.”

The National Institute of Health estimates 1 in 10 people, about 30 million Americans, have been diagnosed with a rare disease.

Notre Dame’s dean of the college of science, Santiago Schnell, told 16 News Now that any support they receive for research is crucial.

“Institutions like Notre Dame and all the institutions that focus on rare diseases, they need a lot of public support,” Schnell said. “So anything you can do to support these organizations, that are pursuing research and work around this... will be very much welcomed.”

The Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare and Neglected Diseases, along with the college of science and college of engineering, is leading the university’s efforts to find cures for rare diseases.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart to perform his latest standup tour at the Hard Rock Casino in June.
Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June
Transformer issue leads to emergency response, partial power outage at UP Mall
Mark Lillywhite’s booking photo from the Kalamazoo County Jail.
St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff arrested on drunken driving charge
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stray shower tonight; Much warmer Wednesday
The event will take place March 4 – 5 at the Northern Indiana Event Center.
Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart this weekend

Latest News

St. Joseph County Council to determine crisis center funding next month.
SJC Council to determine ‘Crisis Response Center’ funding next month
Family of WWII Veteran has been found.+
Family of WWII veteran has been found
'Word of Life' mural lights up to recognize Rare Disease Day
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad delivers ‘State of the City’ address.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad delivers ‘State of the City’ address