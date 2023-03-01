Wednesday’s Child: Jackson needs a new family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Jackson. He’s a Michigan foster youth who has been waiting five years for a new family. Jackson has a lot of interests.

“I like building Legos. I like toys. I like to play Minecraft,” said Jackson.

He does well in school and receives some services to support his learning. Math is his strong suit.

“I’m going to tell you all my favorite subjects. Number one favorite: math. Number two favorite: free time. Number three favorite: recess. Number four favorite: lunch, and the fifth favorite is free time,” said Jackson.

He’s a fan of superheroes and has his favorite.

“I want to be Spider-Man because he’s cool,” said Jackson.

Jackson knows what he wants in his new family. It includes a lot of pets!

“I want ten puppies, a dog, a mom, a dad, brother, sister,” said Jackson.

Jackson loves sweets. Candy, cake, and pie are his favorites.

If you would like to learn more about Jackson, click these links for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

