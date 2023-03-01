SJC Council to determine ‘Crisis Response Center’ funding next month

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A decision on just how much money St. Joseph County intends to provide for a crisis response center is expected in the coming weeks.

At a county council committee meeting on Tuesdsay, members determined the county will provide $600,000 for the “Crisis Response Center,” if the state can provide two-thirds of that.

However, the county council can change the proposal during their next meeting. The money would help fund the crisis center for 15 months, but specifics for when that would be, have not been shared.

Supporters of the crisis center wanted to leave 16 News Now with a strong message for St. Joseph County Commission President Carl Baxmeyer.

“Work with us to secure funding,” said Rebekah Go, of Faith In Indiana. “And he hasn’t done it. In fact, he’s doing what the kids would call ‘ghosting.’ He’s not responding to the emails; he’s not responding to the phone calls; he’s not responsive to the planning, despite the fact that he has made promises to secure the ARP funding for the crisis response center.”

A vote on funding the “Crisis Response Center,” contracted with Oaklawn, is expected on March 14.

