Ryan’s Place offering 1-day ‘Camp Hope’ for grieving children on Saturday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have a child struggling with grief, you are certainly not alone.

That’s exactly why Ryan’s Place, a nonprofit based out of Goshen, is expanding its grief support services to Syracuse.

With financial help from United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties, Ryan’s Place is offering a one-day “Camp Hope.” At this camp, your child has a chance to be with other children, and share their experiences and feelings.

The goal is to help children from ages Kindergarten through 6th grade work through complicated issues that can arise after the death of a loved one.

The free camp takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Syracuse Elementary School. Lunch is provided, and your child will also enjoy games, arts, and music.

Registration is required. If you are interested, Wednesday is the last day to register. To register for this camp, click here or call 574-535-1000 for more information.

For more information on future camps, click here.

