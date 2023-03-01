Reward offered after bald eagle killed in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (AP/WTHR) - Indiana conservation officers are offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to an arrest after a bald eagle was shot and killed in southern Indiana.

The shooting was believed to have happened on Saturday, Feb. 25, between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. northeast of Jasper in Dubois County.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the eagle appeared to be feeding nearly 50 yards off the roadway near County Roads 300 North and 175 East.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a stopped or slowed vehicle in the area to call the DNR Law Enforcement District 7 headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782.

