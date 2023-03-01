Registration opens for ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman’ workshop

(WNDU) - Now’s the chance to embrace your wild side!

Registration opens Wednesday at 8 a.m. for any Indiana women interested in learning more about outdoor survival! The annual “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” workshop will be held at Ross Camp in West Lafayette from May 5 through May 7.

The program allows women to learn outdoor skills in a low-pressure environment. Participants can choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns, and outdoor cooking.

The workshop costs $275, which includes all equipment, meals, and lodging.

Those interested must be 18 years of age or older.

For those interested in applying, simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.