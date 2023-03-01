Registration opens for ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman’ workshop

A woman aims a bow and arrow at a makeshift-target.
A woman aims a bow and arrow at a makeshift-target.(Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Now’s the chance to embrace your wild side!

Registration opens Wednesday at 8 a.m. for any Indiana women interested in learning more about outdoor survival! The annual “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” workshop will be held at Ross Camp in West Lafayette from May 5 through May 7.

The program allows women to learn outdoor skills in a low-pressure environment. Participants can choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns, and outdoor cooking.

The workshop costs $275, which includes all equipment, meals, and lodging.

Those interested must be 18 years of age or older.

For those interested in applying, simply click here.

