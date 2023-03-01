Police searching for missing South Bend man

Police are searching for a missing South Bend man, Damon Bond.
Police are searching for a missing South Bend man, Damon Bond.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing South Bend man.

Damon Bond, 52, has black hair, brown eyes, and a thin black/gray goatee. Bond is believed to be wearing gray sweats with black dots and a ball cap.

Bond was last seen walking in the area of Ironwood Drive and Ireland Road. His family has expressed concerns about his well-being.

If you have any details about his whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transformer issue leads to emergency response, partial power outage at UP Mall
Kevin Hart to perform his latest standup tour at the Hard Rock Casino in June.
Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June
Mark Lillywhite’s booking photo from the Kalamazoo County Jail.
St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff arrested on drunken driving charge
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stray shower tonight; Much warmer Wednesday
Kimberly Coleman
Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Kimberly Coleman

Latest News

Niele Ivey named 2023 ACC Coach of the Year
Mike Brey prepares for final game at Purcell Pavilion
Mike Brey prepares for final game at Purcell Pavilion
Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Niele Ivey can not only call herself an ACC champion...
Niele Ivey named 2023 ACC Coach of the Year
Michiana woman working to reunite veteran's family with records.
Michiana woman working to reunite veteran's family with records