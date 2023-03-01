Police searching for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing South Bend man.

Damon Bond, 52, has black hair, brown eyes, and a thin black/gray goatee. Bond is believed to be wearing gray sweats with black dots and a ball cap.

Bond was last seen walking in the area of Ironwood Drive and Ireland Road. His family has expressed concerns about his well-being.

If you have any details about his whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

