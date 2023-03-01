New exhibit opens at the Studebaker National Museum
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new exhibit was unveiled at the Studebaker National Museum.
The “Top of the Line: Studebaker’s President” features Studebaker’s premier model that debuted in 1927.
“It was the flagship model,” said archivist Andrew Beckman. “So, if you’re buying a President, that was Studebaker’s finest offering.”
The exhibit runs through May 28th.
