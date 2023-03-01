New exhibit opens at the Studebaker National Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new exhibit was unveiled at the Studebaker National Museum.

The “Top of the Line: Studebaker’s President” features Studebaker’s premier model that debuted in 1927.

“It was the flagship model,” said archivist Andrew Beckman. “So, if you’re buying a President, that was Studebaker’s finest offering.”

The exhibit runs through May 28th.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.