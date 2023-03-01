Michigan municipalities, counties receiving $59.5M from marijuana tax

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WNEM/WNDU) - Many communities across the state of Michigan are about to be seeing green for selling green.

According to our reporting partners at WNEM, more than $59.5 million is being distributed among 224 municipalities and counties across the state as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced on Tuesday that over the next few days, 81 cities, 26 villages, 53 townships and 64 counties will receive payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund.

Each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $51,800 for every licensed retail marijuana store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction for the state of Michigan’s 2022 fiscal year.

Of that $59.5 million, more than $3.5 million is headed to communities in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties. 34 businesses in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties were licensed as of September 2022.

For more information about adult-use marijuana tax distributions, including a breakdown of how much municipalities and counties received, head to the state’s website. You can also learn more about Michigan’s adult-use marijuana industry on the state’s website.

