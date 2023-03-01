International Big Balloon Build coming to Elkhart County in 2024

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Hold onto your popcorn and peanuts, because things are going to get wild when the International Big Balloon Build takes over Michiana next year!

75 of the world’s most talented balloon artists will be transforming the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart County into a carnival walkthrough experience by using over 100,000 balloons.

And the best part? A business in South Bend, Fun By The Yard, is doing all of this in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana!

After everything is set up, it will be open for community and private events starting in April 2024.

Tickets are expected to go on sale early next year.

