Gino Guidugli hired as next quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marcus Freeman’s coaching staff for the 2023 season is complete, as the Irish officially announced the hiring of Gino Guidugli as the quarterbacks coach to replace Tommy Rees.

Guidugli spent the 2022 season at Cincinnati, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He took a job at Wisconsin back in January to be the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Instead, he will reunite with Freeman. The two coaches spent four seasons together at Cincinnati.

During that time, Bearcats quarterbacks completed 60% of their passes and threw for over 14,000 yards.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.