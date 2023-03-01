Elkhart Co. court security officer hospitalized after gun discharges

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County court security officer was hospitalized after his gun accidentally discharged in the Goshen Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Joshua Troup was treated for moderate injuries after his firearm was discharged around 2:37 p.m. in the security office of the courthouse. A preliminary investigation shows that he was putting his firearm into his holster when it discharged, striking his foot.

He was treated and released at Goshen General Hospital.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Investigation and Administrative divisions are handling the investigation.

