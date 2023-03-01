DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart to perform his latest standup tour at the Hard Rock Casino in June.
Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June
Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries
20-year-old man shot after allegedly striking 18-year-old woman with car in Elkhart
Kira Olsen
Runaway 15-year-old girl from South Bend located
Police say the suspect is described as an older man. He was last seen wearing a motorcycle...
Police searching for suspect in Cassopolis bank robbery

Latest News

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested
California police say a high school student fatally stabbed a classmate during a fight.
Police: California high schooler fatally stabbed classmate
Three officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on...
Standoff that began after 3 Kansas City officers were shot comes to an end
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court