Deputy director of St. Joe County 911 Center retires after 33 years of service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about recognizing a humble hero for three decades of service?

Deputy director Nancy Lockhart retired on Wednesday after 33 years with St. Joe County 911 Center. Michiana Homes for Heroes shared their thanks by presenting her with a “Hero Award” for her many years of service.

“This is hard work,” Lockhart said. “In fact, it’s said about two percent of the population can do this job. But the takeaway is there’s so much hope, and there’s so many amazing people who work in this field, especially in this country; we’re in good hands going forward.”

Nancy said she has big plans for her retirement! She’s going to travel the country teaching 911 dispatchers.

First, however, she’s going to enjoy sleeping in for the next few days.

