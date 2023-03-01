County council discusses future of Motels4Now, Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A large crowd attended a St. Joseph County Council committee Tuesday night, as some high profile assistance programs could get funding cuts.

Some officials said the county has already paid its fair share to support these types of programs, and will now spend American Rescue Plan (ARP) money on things like infrastructure.

St. Joseph County Council President Mark Root said the council put together a list of priorities and cannot fund every request.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said the county will not continue funding the Motels4Now program.

“So, there will be no more money from the county on that. We’ve invested or given probably well over 4 million dollars for that. So, if any other entity wants to go out there and give them money. I’m concerned about the residents out there, in addition to the businesses, and the people who have to live out there,” said Dieter.

The Motels4Now program started in 2020 and has helped over 500 homeless individuals in our community.

Meantime, the county council also discussed options for the future of Portage Manor.

Do they close it or keep it open? Do they come up with a better plan?

“My opinion is that it’s being rushed. That’s how I feel because we had three options presented to us at the January committee meeting, and then the next thing we know for a couple of reasons we are going to close it...that’s the only option available,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Diana Hess.

County Attorney Mike Misch said it will cost $40 million for a new building and the transition phase, and said this is not a feasible option.

“And the whole idea of closing this is because the building was built in 1904, 1906 and to get full Medicaid funding from our government, it has to be up to standards; and obviously a building that old is not up to standards. Like there’s four people in a room right now,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Randall Fig.

That is why there is talk about re-housing residents.

“We’re going to close Portage Manor and people are going to be on the streets. No, no...get them into a facility. It’s going to take time and we will work with the families. They are not just going to kick people out,” said Fig.

“Some might be placed in long-term care facilities. Others might go with relatives. Others might go out of state. And that would be up to the county. They would have to find a place for these residents. They just couldn’t let them go out on their own,” said Hess.

Ultimately, the committee passed a resolution during the meeting to transition out of Portage Manor.

The official vote is March 14.

There was also talk about holding three million dollars of ARP money for things like retention bonuses for staff.

Meantime, county commissioners already voted to close down the facility.

“I feel for everybody that’s worked out there. People have worked very hard. All the residents and all that, but we just can’t sustain it anymore,” said Dieter.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.