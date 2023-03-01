Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Two co-workers in Kentucky are splitting a big $50,000 win after buying lottery scratch-off tickets during their break.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

At first, the two won $100 off of a $30 ticket and then decided to go big on a $50 500X ticket.

First, they uncovered a $500 win under the first spot.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said in a release. “We even did a little fist bump.”

The wins kept coming as the two uncovered prizes under every location. At the end, the two totaled their winnings to $50,000.

The two claimed their ticket one day later, which was also Mitchell’s birthday. After taxes, the two went home with $17,875 each.

“I’ll never forget it,” Mitchell said. “Definitely a birthday to remember.”

Mitchell told lottery officials he plans to get a car and find housing while Trice said she’s putting her earnings toward rent and savings.

The Kentucky Lottery said ValuMarket will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart to perform his latest standup tour at the Hard Rock Casino in June.
Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June
Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries
Kira Olsen
Runaway 15-year-old girl from South Bend located
Police say the suspect is described as an older man. He was last seen wearing a motorcycle...
Police searching for suspect in Cassopolis bank robbery
Chuck's Weather 3123
First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous Wednesday Head, Storm Targets our Friday

Latest News

FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash
A sign on the wall reads "This site save lives" in Spanish and English at an overdose...
States consider ‘safe injection sites’ to prevent overdoses
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors