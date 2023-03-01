Clay High School teacher charged with child solicitation, child seduction involving student

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Clay High School teacher is facing felony charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction involving a student.

An investigation by the St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit found that a 15-year-old girl received messages from Caleb Long, 25, that solicited sexual activity, including nude photographs of himself. The investigation also found that Long engaged in sexual activity with her by kissing her after locking the door to his classroom.

According to charging documents, officers also spoke to a 16-year-old “witness” who reported to them that Long had also been sending her inappropriate messages. The girl says she stopped messaging Long and told her parents after he told her that he was interested in her.

The charging documents further state that Long offered the 15-year-old “infinite hush money if it means I keep my job” and told her to tell the “witness” that he would also pass her in class without doing any school wok.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Long is currently in custody and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

The sentencing range for dissemination of matter harmful to minors is six months to two-and-a-half years, while the sentencing range for child solicitation and child seduction is one to six years.

