The Chief Ice Cream to open Granger location next week

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved local ice cream chain is gearing up for its grand opening!

The Chief is set to open on March 10! According to a post on its Facebook page, the Granger location is opening for the season one week from Friday.

The original location in Goshen will open on April 12.

The ice cream company is also hiring! The “Granger Chief” is hosting an interview day on Saturday, March 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in applying just need to click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.