Cardinal Robert McElroy to speak at Notre Dame Forum event on war, peace

Cardinal Robert W. McElroy
Cardinal Robert W. McElroy(Notre Dame News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cardinal Robert McElroy will speak at the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday night about the forum theme, “War and Peace.”

The event, entitled “New and Old Wars, New and Old Challenges to Peace,” takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McKenna Hall in rooms 215/216.

Cardinal McElroy will discuss the ethics of nonviolence, nuclear deterrence and war in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a new nuclear arms race, as well as other long-term conflicts in other parts of the world. He will be joined by a panel of Notre Dame faculty experts.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event and on Cardinal McElroy, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Registration opens for ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman’ workshop

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The annual “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” workshop will be held at Ross Camp in West Lafayette.

Events

Democratic candidates for South Bend Common Council to host ‘State of the City’ town hall

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event is at 6 p.m. in Ignition Park, which is located at 460 Stull Street in South Bend.

Events

‘South Bend: The Next 100 Years’ poster design contest announced

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A poster design is underway with some incredible prizes!

Events

Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Hart’s “Reality Check” comedy tour will be headed to northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, June 10.

Latest News

Events

Cinemark to show iconic 70s, 80s horror movies this week

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The movie theater chain is bringing back some of the most iconic horror films from the 70s and 80s as part of its “Slash into Spring” program!

Events

Acclaimed speaker, urban educator to give lecture on ‘School Communities Leading with Equity’

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
It’s designed to bring the community together as educators and citizens to better understand issues surrounding inequities in schools and classrooms.

Events

City of South Bend to host final Neighborhood Traffic Calming meeting on Thursday

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc. Community Center.

Events

Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition hosts forum on bullying prevention, child safety

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The forum was aimed at bringing stakeholders together to discuss ways to create a safe community as it specifically relates to child safety, bullying prevention, and mental health.

Events

River Bend Film Festival returns in April

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
One of the most highly anticipated film events in the region will be returning for its 20th anniversary!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Joshua still waiting for forever family

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
We first shared Joshua’s story in March 2022. He’s a 14-year-old Indiana foster child with special needs.