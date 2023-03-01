Cardinal Robert McElroy to speak at Notre Dame Forum event on war, peace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cardinal Robert McElroy will speak at the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday night about the forum theme, “War and Peace.”

The event, entitled “New and Old Wars, New and Old Challenges to Peace,” takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McKenna Hall in rooms 215/216.

Cardinal McElroy will discuss the ethics of nonviolence, nuclear deterrence and war in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a new nuclear arms race, as well as other long-term conflicts in other parts of the world. He will be joined by a panel of Notre Dame faculty experts.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event and on Cardinal McElroy, click here.

