Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Goshen burger joint has opened its second location in Mishawaka!

Biebs & Ash, a Smashburger social, opened the new location inside of Sun King Brewing, located at 235 Ironworks Avenue Suite C, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. It will be open until 9 p.m.

The original restaurant is in the heart of downtown Goshen at 133 S. Main Street. The restaurant serves west-coast style smash burgers, loaded fries, and more!

The restaurant only accepts walk-in customers, no reservations. To view the menu and its hours of operation, click here.

