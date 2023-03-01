Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location

(biebsandash.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Goshen burger joint has opened its second location in Mishawaka!

Biebs & Ash, a Smashburger social, opened the new location inside of Sun King Brewing, located at 235 Ironworks Avenue Suite C, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. It will be open until 9 p.m.

The original restaurant is in the heart of downtown Goshen at 133 S. Main Street. The restaurant serves west-coast style smash burgers, loaded fries, and more!

The restaurant only accepts walk-in customers, no reservations. To view the menu and its hours of operation, click here.

