Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad delivers ‘State of the City’ address

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad delivered his “State of the City” address.

Talking at city hall, Muhammad addressed topics such as the city’s lead service line project, the city’s financial health, and the future of the water filtration system.

The mayor told residents that the lead line crisis has to be a priority of the city, and for the future health of its people.

“We know that through lead is a neurotoxin, and the effects of lead is lifelong. So this is an issue that has to be corrected. Not only are we addressing infrastructure, but we’re also addressing health at the same time,” Mayor Muhammad said.

Mayor Muhammad says the city has more than $6,000,000 remaining from the U.S. government to help tackle the lead line crisis and will use that money to help with the water filtration system there.

