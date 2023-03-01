20-year-old man shot after allegedly striking 18-year-old woman with car in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old man was hurt in a shooting in Elkhart on Tuesday night after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old woman with a car.

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Center Street on several reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man in the area of Cemetery Street and Middlebury Street suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

During their investigation, officers spoke with several people in the 1000 block of Center Street and called an ambulance for an 18-year-old woman who had reportedly been struck by a car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Officers also found a crashed Ford Focus in that same block with apparent bullet hole(s).

Upon further investigation, police believe the man and the woman were arguing when the man entered the Ford Focus and reversed it before striking the woman and a parked truck in a driveway.

That’s when police say another vehicle with two unknown males arrived at that location, with one or both of them firing at the Ford Focus while the man was still inside of it.

Currently, no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4789 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

