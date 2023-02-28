South Bend Police searching for runaway 15-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they are searching for a teenage girl who was reported as a runaway.

Kira Olsen, 15, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of S. Brookfield Street. Police say she was wearing a white tank top with the word “Cowgirl” printed across the front and black pants with the word “Jefferson” on the front of the leg.

She also has a nose piercing and a piercing under her top lip. She is believed to be wearing rings on all her fingers.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Detective Pogotis at 574-235-7472 or 574-339-1023.

Kira Olsen (South Bend Police Department)

