‘South Bend: The Next 100 Years’ poster design contest announced

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A poster design is underway with some incredible prizes!

The Studebaker National Museum, alongside The History Museum, has launched the “South Bend: The Next 100 Years” poster design contest! The contest is meant to celebrate the future of South Bend. A winner will be chosen based on their ability to create an image “that will encapsulate the DNA of South Bend and its potential to continue to be world-famed.”

The poster, first presented as the cover of a survey booklet designed in 1922, has since "been...
The poster, first presented as the cover of a survey booklet designed in 1922, has since "been a source of inspiration and civic pride to South Bend residents."(The History Museum)

All of the prizes are enclosed below:

  • 1st Place - $10,000
  • 2nd Place - $5,000
  • 3rd Place - $3,500
  • 4th-10th Place - $1,000

The deadline to enter is June 25 at 11:59 p.m. Judges will examine entries from June 26 to July 14. On July 24, an exhibit of the 10 selected finalists will be opened at the Museum campus, with an award ceremony being held on August 21.

To submit a design, click here.

