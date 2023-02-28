South Bend man sentenced to over 6 years for possession of drugs, guns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to over six years in prison on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mustafaa Slim, 29, of South Bend pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Slim was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Per case documents, in May 2022, Slim sold a heroin/fentanyl substance on two separate occasions. A search warrant was served at Slim’s residence, which resulted in the recovery of three firearms, fentanyl, cocaine, and over $8,000 in cash.

This is Slim’s third conviction involving guns and his second involving drugs.

