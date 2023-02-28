SB Empowerment Zone students perform showcase for Black History Month.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are celebrating Black culture.

They performed their first Black History Month musical showcase! It featured performances of sacred music, the blues, jazz, and hip-hop.

School officials tell 16 News Now this event has been virtual because of COVID-19. But now it’s in person!

School leaders hope this will give students something to look forward to every year.

“So this event actually has been in partnership with a lot of sponsors, from our colleges as you’ve seen on stage, from different businesses around South Bend, so we hope to continue that relationship with our community, and to help build a positive environment for our students on the west side, in the South Bend Empowerment Zone,” said Amber Davidson, the director of student experience.

“South Bend’s a great city that knows that we have to do this together,” said Ryan Yzel, director of partnership development. “So we have local businesses, local universities, local nonprofits that all come together to care for our students on the west side, and we couldn’t do it without everybody doing it together.”

The event also featured a college fest.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.