Saint Joseph Health System promoting safe sleep for babies through ‘This Side Up’ onesies

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - March 1 (Wednesday) is National Baby Sleep Day, and Saint Joseph Health System found a creative way to celebrate safe sleep for little ones!

Saint Joseph Health System purchased 300 “This Side Up” onesies that will be presented to mothers of newborns to encourage safe practices.

Experts encourage parents to place their baby on their backs to also reduce that risk. While it may seem like common sense, having babies sleep on their backs is vital to their safety.

“It needs to be stated so clearly because sometimes it’s easy for the parents to hold their babies to go to sleep, but unfortunately accidents do happen,” said Samantha Blasko, Registered nurse at Saint Joseph Health System. “Babies end up in positions that they shouldn’t be in, and so it’s very important for babies to be put on their backside in their own little place.”

Saint Joseph Health System’s Mishawaka Medical Center and Plymouth Medical Center are currently certified nationally as “safe sleep hospitals” for their practice and education on safe sleep for babies.

