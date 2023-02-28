Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out. (CNN, "FROM HERE TO ETERNITY", COLUMBIA PICTURES, WEIBO, SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST, "CASABLANCA", WARNER BROS. PICTURES, MGM STUDIOS, IMAGINEERING INSTITUTE, YOUTUBE, GETTY IMAGES, THEVERGE.COM, HOOMAN SAMANI, IEEE SPECTRUM, "THE BIG BANG THEORY", WARNER BROS. TELEVISION, @IBCTAMILNADU, TWITTER, "GONE WITH THE WIND", MGM, SELZNICK INTERNATIONAL PICTURES, "From Here to Eternity"/Columbia Pictures, "Casablanca"/Warner Bros. Pictures/MGM Studios, Imagineering Institute/YouTube, "The Big Bang Theory"/Warner Bros. Television, @IbcTamilnadu/Twitter, "Gone with the Wind"/MGM/Selznick International Pictures)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new device for sale that lets you send and receive life-like kisses through your smartphone.

Chances are no one has ever kissed you the way this machine does: through a lip-shaped device that plugs into your phone.

The idea is to more easily send someone a kiss long-distance.

Sensors on the device transmit pressure, movement and temperature data that’s received by another pair of lips so your kiss is replicated on those lips.

Similar tech for remote kissing first surfaced less than a decade ago with the Kissenger, a kiss sent via messenger.

Robotics lecturer Hooman Samani worked on that project, and he thinks there’s an issue with the latest device being sold for about $40 in China.

The life-like lips come across as creepy for many because of what’s called the “uncanny valley” effect.

Research shows attraction to robotics plunges when things seem “almost” human.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transformer issue leads to emergency response, partial power outage at UP Mall
Kevin Hart to perform his latest standup tour at the Hard Rock Casino in June.
Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June
Mark Lillywhite’s booking photo from the Kalamazoo County Jail.
St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff arrested on drunken driving charge
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stray shower tonight; Much warmer Wednesday
Kimberly Coleman
Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Kimberly Coleman

Latest News

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
Saint Joseph Health System promoting safe sleep for babies through ‘This Side Up’ onesies
The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash
FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults