Principal Baruti Kafele delivers public lecture at SJC Public Library

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special visitor stopped by the St. Joseph County Public Library on Monday!

Leaders of the South Bend Community Schools “My Keepers Program” hosted Principal Baruti Kafele, a nationally renowned author and urban educator.

Kafele talked about his developmental strategies for creating a more positive school climate and culture. He shared his philosophies and experiences, such as teaching students about their history.

“So when I started figuring out life I decided that I want to be a teacher,” Kafele said. “Right, because I want to give children that which I didn’t have. Teach them to love themselves, and to feel good about themselves. Transform the attitude, because, if we can do that, then the content will take care of itself.”

The “My Brother’s Keeper” program is in its fourth year in the South Bend Community School Corporation.

