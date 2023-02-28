Police searching for suspect in Cassopolis bank robbery

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a suspect in a bank robbery on Monday in Cassopolis.

Police say the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank at 11 S. Broadway Street just before 4 p.m. and demanded cash from a bank teller. After filling plastic grocery bags with cash, the suspect left on foot and headed south on Broadway Street.

Police say the suspect is described as an older man. He was last seen wearing a motorcycle helmet, a brown T-shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals (see pictures in gallery below).

If you have any information on this suspect, you’re asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

