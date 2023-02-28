No dog left behind; Berrien County Animal Control takes in dozens of ‘court dogs’

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Animal Control shelter is nearing capacity.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, nearly half of the dogs housed at the Berrien County Animal Control shelter belong to people awaiting court dates in Berrien County Trial Court after being charged with animal mistreatment.

The BCAC is seeing many dogs coming in from ongoing court cases, including dog fighting, and they are exploring options to meet the needs of the dogs currently housed at the shelter.

“We are at capacity 90% of the time,” says Berrien County Animal Control Shelter Manager Ashley Herr. “So, our normal intake is we have about 60 kennels for dogs. Since we’ve expanded into our sallyport area, we’ve added on another 12, so we’re up to 70 odd dogs at any given time in the building.”

If the owners are charged with animal abuse or cruelty and don’t sign off on the dog in court or have family or friends to take them in, the dog will be taken to the animal shelter until the court case is concluded or they are adopted out.

“The ones that we find that the person is not taking care of, they’re really skinny, they haven’t had any shots or anything, so we take those dogs into custody, and Ashley and her crew do a great job about getting them up to speed with all their shots, and the vet coming in to get them where they need to be,” says Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey.

Currently, there’s an issue of timing, as court proceedings can take substantial time, and dogs can stay in shelters for months or even years.

“We just met with the court trying to get them to speed up the time between (when) they get the ticket, and we have the trial in front of a jury or a judge,” Sheriff Bailey explained. “It’s been taking 5 or 6 months, and that means that these dogs are locked up all that time which is not good for them.”

They currently have around 35 dogs that have owners in the court system, including 11 dogs that have been rescued from dog fighting, and Sheriff Bailey has a message for the owners.

“Be aware because we are watching, and when we hear something, we’re going to investigate to the best of our ability to hold you responsible because that’s unspeakable,” Sheriff Bailey noted. “It’s something that is really dear to my heart; I love animals, I love dogs, and we’re not going to tolerate people fighting dogs.”

The shelter has also hired a consultant to help train staff for dogs deemed adoptable and in safe handling methods for dogs judged as dangerous. Herr said that some highly vicious dogs might have to be put down.

When asked about animal mistreatment, Sheriff Bailey said:

“Don’t get a dog because we’re watching and neighbors are calling, and when they do call us, we will investigate it thoroughly to hold you responsible. And if you have a dog and all of a sudden, you can’t afford to buy the dog food or take care of it, call us. Call the shelter; we will send a deputy out to pick the dog up and bring it here, and Ashley Herr and her staff do a wonderful job getting the dog adopted out or sending it to a rehab shelter, and they work on getting the dog adopted out.”

Berrien County Animal Control wants to thank the community for their continued support, but they tell us that they always appreciate food, toys, and bedding donations.

And as always, The BCAC has many adorable and friendly dogs ready to find a forever home.

If people want to adopt or put their dogs up for adoption, Herr also recommends Petco Love as a solid choice.

“If you are in need of a pet, come adopt,” Herr concluded. “Able to donate? That’s awesome too. We’re always looking for help to come in, come take care of the animals. So volunteering, actually applying, whatever you’d like to do to help. We’re appreciative of all of it.”

