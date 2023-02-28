Mike Brey prepares for final game at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An era at Notre Dame that lasted 23 years, is coming to a close, as Mike Brey’s career as the head coach of the men’s basketball team includes just two more regular season games, plus the ACC tournament.

Brey announced back in January that he’ll step down as head coach of the Irish. In the meantime, he is finishing up his list of “lasts.”

He said Tuesday’s practice at Purcell Pavilion would likely be the last practice there, as the team will move practices to Rolfs Athletics Hall before the ACC tournament begins next week.

However, Wednesday night will definitely be Brey’s last game on the sidelines at Purcell Pavilion, as the Irish play host to No. 25 Pittsburgh in their final home game of the season.

On Tuesday, Brey shared an interesting stat about himself and his 23 years at Notre Dame with the media… and maybe what his postgame plans are after the game on Wednesday night…

“I’m very proud of this stat. I have never stepped foot in The Linebacker in 23 years,” Brey said. “I know you don’t believe that. I’ve never been in it, but I’m going in tomorrow night. It became a thing, obviously it’s not my kind of crowd probably, even though they say the burgers are good for lunch. Somebody told me that.

“Anyways, I’ve never really gone in there. . . but I’m going tomorrow, and we’re closing that sucker,” he continued. “There ain’t no curfew tomorrow.”

Brey’s final home game on Wednesday night tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

