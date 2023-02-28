MHSAA girls basketball district playoffs begin
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - District playoffs began on Monday night for girls basketball teams in Michigan. Below is a full list of scores for our Michiana teams.
Div. 1 District 13
Mattawan 52, St. Joseph 48
Lakeshore 52, Loy Norrix 42
Div. 2 District 47
Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 32
Div. 3 District 78
Cassopolis 54, Bridgman 34
Div. 3 District 80
Union City 39, Constantine 31
Div. 4 District 114
New Buffalo 2, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 0 (FORFEIT)
Our Lady of the Lake 52, Watervliet Grace 12
Div. 4 District 115
Lawrence 69, Eau Claire 22
