MHSAA girls basketball district playoffs begin

By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - District playoffs began on Monday night for girls basketball teams in Michigan. Below is a full list of scores for our Michiana teams.

Div. 1 District 13

Mattawan 52, St. Joseph 48

Lakeshore 52, Loy Norrix 42

Div. 2 District 47

Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 32

Div. 3 District 78

Cassopolis 54, Bridgman 34

Div. 3 District 80

Union City 39, Constantine 31

Div. 4 District 114

New Buffalo 2, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 0 (FORFEIT)

Our Lady of the Lake 52, Watervliet Grace 12

Div. 4 District 115

Lawrence 69, Eau Claire 22

