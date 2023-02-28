LaGrange County officials making sandbags available for residents due to recent rainfall

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As water levels continue to rise in LaGrange County after Monday’s storms, some of you might have high water and flooding around your homes.

That’s why LaGrange County Emergency Management and the LaGrange County Highway Department worked together to make a sandbag filing site available for county residents.

Sand will be available at 710 N. Walnut Street in LaGrange. Bags will be provided, but you will need to bring your own shovel.

If you have any questions, please call LaGrange County Emergency Management at 260-499-6431 or the LaGrange County Highway Department at 260-499-6353.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.