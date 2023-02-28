Jackie Walorski memorial scholarships available to high school students

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Scholarships are available for any college-hopeful Hoosiers!

The “Jackie Walorski Memorial Scholarship” and the “Jackie Walorski Memorial Ministry Scholarship” are now available to any high school student in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. The scholarships are a way to honor the life and work of the late congresswoman from northern Indiana.

The scholarships will be given to those pursuing a four-year degree as full-time college students.

The “Jackie Walorski Memorial Scholarship” will be given to students in programs related to public affairs, politics, or journalism. The “Jackie Walorski Memorial Ministry Scholarship” will be for those in ministry or mission-related fields.

The first scholarships will be offered in the 2024-25 academic year.

To donate to the scholarship funds, or to learn more information, click here.

