Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill passed by the Indiana Senate on Tuesday aims to help parents and perhaps prosecutors get “bad books” off the shelves of K-12 school libraries.

“I chose not to bring those books that I got on my desk up here because they’re so grossly raw pornography,” said Republican Sen. Jim Tomes, the author of Senate Bill 12.

During a nearly two-hour debate, some materials allegedly found in school libraries were described as pornographic, horrible, vile, and disgusting; although the bill itself provides a path for parents to request the removal of materials that are “inappropriate.”

“We’re talking about ‘inappropriate material.’ Nobody in this chamber is probably going to agree as to the specific line for which appropriate is,” argued Ind. Sen. Rodney Pol, (D-District 4).

Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) wondered about the appropriateness of the book “The Middle Passage.” It’s about the Atlantic slave trade and has charcoal drawings that show a bare breast and a forced kiss. “I would argue about taking it in full context. I think if we look at this book as a whole, it has value,” she said. “But again, a parent may not see it that way. A parent may see this as truly obscene.”

Sen. Pol warned that the law would lead to book banning crusades. “So, if I’m a parent with a lot of time on my hands and I’ve got a political axe to grind, you know, I stand against any, any book that has written by somebody that supports the opposing party or supports a cause that I don’t believe in, what’s to stop me from filing every single complaint I can,” he said.

The measure would also strip a protection from criminal prosecution under the state obscenity law that is now afforded to educators when materials that are harmful to minors end up in the hands of minors.

“There is an exemption. You could take something that would be illegal to hand to a child on the street, I would go to jail if I handed this to a child on the street, but if I was in a school building or in a library it would not be illegal. And that’s what this bill is trying to do, it’s trying to correct that loophole,” said Sen. Scott Baldwin, (R-Noblesville). “Not that we’re indicting libraries, or coming after libraries, in any shape or form.”

After the debate, the bill passed by a margin of 37 to 12. It applies only to school libraries and sets up a procedure school officials must follow to handle parent book complaints.

The bill now moves to the House, where it will be co-sponsored by Rep. Jake Teshka of South Bend.

