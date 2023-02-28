Health officials offer Benton Harbor residents tips on eliminating sources of lead in their homes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is nearly finished with its lead water service lines replacement project, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is still reminding residents of the steps they should take to eliminate sources of lead in their homes.

Steps include:

Using lead-reducing filters or bottled water until MDHHS has cleared your home’s plumbing for use

Scheduling a free home lead inspection and abatement services to ensure there are no additional sources of lead in your home

Getting your home’s plumbing fixed, removed, or replaced for free if any sources of lead are found in your home’s plumbing

Getting water tested by MDHHS to confirm that any sources of lead in your home’s plumbing have been fixed, removed, or replaced

Cleaning aerators and keeping the water moving in your home.

In the meantime, bottled water continues to be provided to City of Benton Harbor residents. The Southwest Community Action Agency is hosting water pickup at 331 Miller Street on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are homebound or without transportation, and need bottled water to be delivered to you, you can arrange it by calling 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should call 844-875-9211.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.