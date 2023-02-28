Funeral details released for Paw Paw firefighter killed by downed power line

Lt. Ethan Quillen
Lt. Ethan Quillen(Paw Paw Fire Department/WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - Funeral and visitation details have been released for a Paw Paw firefighter who was killed last week when a power line fell on him.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, visitation for Lt. Ethan Quillen will be held for the general public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Paw Paw High School, which is located at 30609 Red Arrow Highway. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a procession will exit Paw Paw High School and go west on Red Arrow Highway. Once within the village limits, it will turn south on Kalamazoo Street to Ampey Road, where it will turn west then north on Gremps Street.

When the precession reaches the fire department, the sheriff’s office said it will pause briefly in honor of Quillen. The procession will then continue north back to Michigan Avenue (Red Arrow Highway) then turn back east. It will go north on Kalamazoo Street up to M-43 to where the procession will end.

Once the procession ends. The sheriff’s office said it will only be family, the Paw Paw Fire Department, and select others who will continue to Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan, where Quillen will be laid to rest.

Fire Chief Jim DeGroff described Quillen as a great father and husband who “gave his life for free.” The 28-year-old was a former Marine who joined the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department in 2019.

A GoFundMe for Quillen’s family was made by the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department. To donate, click here.

(WOOD-TV)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

