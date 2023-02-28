Fire at Warsaw apartment building results in $210K in damages

Firefighters attack the fire while on the roof of the apartments.
Firefighters attack the fire while on the roof of the apartments.(Gary Nieter, Times-Union)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire at an apartment building in Warsaw over the weekend resulted in an estimated $210,000 in damages to property and content loss.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, crews were called to the Lakeland Villa Apartments around 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they saw smoke on the street side of the apartment building and flames on the back side.

Firefighters applied water on the exterior of the back side and fought the blaze on both sides of the building. It was knocked down just after 5:30 p.m. The scene cleared roughly two hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was assisted at the scene by Leesburg Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Warsaw Police Department, Winona Lake Fire Department, and the American Red Cross.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down and prevent the fire from spreading Sunday evening...
Fire crews were able to quickly knock down and prevent the fire from spreading Sunday evening at the Lakeland Villa Apartments on Chamberlin Drive, Warsaw.(Gary Nieter, Times-Union)

