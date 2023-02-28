Fire at Warsaw apartment building results in $210K in damages
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire at an apartment building in Warsaw over the weekend resulted in an estimated $210,000 in damages to property and content loss.
According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, crews were called to the Lakeland Villa Apartments around 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they saw smoke on the street side of the apartment building and flames on the back side.
Firefighters applied water on the exterior of the back side and fought the blaze on both sides of the building. It was knocked down just after 5:30 p.m. The scene cleared roughly two hours later.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was assisted at the scene by Leesburg Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Warsaw Police Department, Winona Lake Fire Department, and the American Red Cross.
