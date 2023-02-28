Elm Road between Madison, New Road closed due to high water

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

A portion of Elm Road has been closed due to high water. Residents traveling on Elm will be unable to do so between Madison Road and New Road. Residents are advised to use Madison Trail as a detour.

The closure is expected to be in place through Tuesday until the storm water recedes.

