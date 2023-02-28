Democratic candidates for South Bend Common Council to host ‘State of the City’ town hall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Democratic candidates for the South Bend Common Council will host a “State of the City” town hall on Tuesday night.

The event is at 6 p.m. in Ignition Park, which is located at 460 Stull Street in South Bend.

Candidates will identify their top priority issues for the city ahead of Indiana’s Primary Election Day on May 2.

The event is free and open to the public. For a list of candidates that will be in attendance, check the image below:

