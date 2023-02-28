Democratic candidates for South Bend Common Council to host ‘State of the City’ town hall

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Democratic candidates for the South Bend Common Council will host a “State of the City” town hall on Tuesday night.

The event is at 6 p.m. in Ignition Park, which is located at 460 Stull Street in South Bend.

Candidates will identify their top priority issues for the city ahead of Indiana’s Primary Election Day on May 2.

The event is free and open to the public. For a list of candidates that will be in attendance, check the image below:

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

‘South Bend: The Next 100 Years’ poster design contest announced

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A poster design is underway with some incredible prizes!

Events

Kevin Hart to perform at the Hard Rock Casino in June

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hart’s “Reality Check” comedy tour will be headed to northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, June 10.

Events

Cinemark to show iconic 70s, 80s horror movies this week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The movie theater chain is bringing back some of the most iconic horror films from the 70s and 80s as part of its “Slash into Spring” program!

Events

Acclaimed speaker, urban educator to give lecture on ‘School Communities Leading with Equity’

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
|
By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
It’s designed to bring the community together as educators and citizens to better understand issues surrounding inequities in schools and classrooms.

Latest News

Events

City of South Bend to host final Neighborhood Traffic Calming meeting on Thursday

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc. Community Center.

Events

Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition hosts forum on bullying prevention, child safety

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The forum was aimed at bringing stakeholders together to discuss ways to create a safe community as it specifically relates to child safety, bullying prevention, and mental health.

Events

River Bend Film Festival returns in April

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
One of the most highly anticipated film events in the region will be returning for its 20th anniversary!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Joshua still waiting for forever family

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
We first shared Joshua’s story in March 2022. He’s a 14-year-old Indiana foster child with special needs.

Events

Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley hosting ‘The State of Antisemitism’ event on Tuesday

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A discussion will be held about the recent rise of antisemitism in America and what the community can do to counter hate.

Events

IU South Bend to host ‘Celebrating Malcolm X 2023’ on Tuesday night

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The free event takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center.