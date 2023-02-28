City council approves tax abatement, antisemitism resolution

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council approved a tax abatement request Monday for a housing development project on South Main Street.

A group of developers plans to renovate an apartment building that’s been vacant since 2021.

“The property itself is vacant and it’s collecting very little taxes, and so once it becomes fully occupied and developed, it will be collecting double the amount of taxes,” said South Bend Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan.

“The tax abatement is allowing us to not have an increase in the current taxes for the next eight years. So, we are still going to be paying taxes, but it reduces the amount of increase based on the amount we are investing in the property,” said Developer Christopher Priemer.

The project requires new plumbing, heating and cooling, and the floor plan would expand from eight to 12 apartments.

“To open up housing, three affordable units in that particular housing development is a win-win for everybody...And the additional, the three tax credit projects that were recently approved, brings us up to almost 200 new housing units in the city, and with I believe almost 120 of them being affordable,” said Morgan.

Developers said they are willing to pump just a little over $ 2 million of private investment to rehab the property.

“So, four of us, who also have other properties downtown, decided we wanted to do something about the blighted buildings. We can stand there all day and complain about it or we can get together and do something about it ourselves,” said Priemer.

The council now needs to approve a confirming resolution for the tax abatement.

Meantime, the council also approved a resolution denouncing and condemning antisemitism.

The council says it is committed to combatting all forms of hate.

The resolution states that antisemitism, including harassment on the basis of actual or perceived Jewish origin, remains a problem.

The resolution also says that defining antisemitism increases awareness in our community.

